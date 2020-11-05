Trubisky is scheduled to visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Thursday to gather more information about the right shoulder injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Saints, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Garafolo reported Wednesday that the Bears expect Trubisky to miss at least a few weeks with the injury, which could be similar to the issue that resulted in him missing two games during the 2018 season. On that occasion, Trubisky was able to avoid procedures on his labrum and rotator cuff, but surgery apparently hasn't been ruled out this time around, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Trubisky will likely await feedback from Dr. ElAttrache before determining whether surgery is his best option, or if he can treat the injury through rest and rehab.