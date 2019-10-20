Play

Trubisky (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New Orleans, will play, according to sources, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coming out of a bye week and with no limitations in practice, Trubisky should be ready to return from the injury to his non-throwing shoulder. With Taylor Gabriel (concussion) cleared to play, the Bears will have their full complement of weapons on offense for Trubisky's return.

