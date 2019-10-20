Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Expected to play Sunday
Trubisky (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New Orleans, will play, according to sources, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Coming out of a bye week and with no limitations in practice, Trubisky should be ready to return from the injury to his non-throwing shoulder. With Taylor Gabriel (concussion) cleared to play, the Bears will have their full complement of weapons on offense for Trubisky's return.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Puts in another full practice•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Will practice Wednesday•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Returns to practice•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Looking good for Week 7•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 7 plus offers...
-
Week 7 injury report: Gurley & DJ issues
Running back injuries piled up fast, didn't they? Dave Richard lays out what's happening in...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Fantasy football picks, Week 7 rankings
No. 1-ranked Fantasy football expert Jacob Gibbs reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...