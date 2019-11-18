Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Leaves with hip injury
Trubisky left Sunday's game against the Rams with a hip injury.
Trubisky played nearly the entire game, but it was Chase Daniel who quarterbacked the Bears on the their final drive of Sunday's contest. Trubisky's status will be updated again when the Bears release more information regarding his injury. He completed 24 of 43 passes for 190 yards and threw both one touchdown and one interception before departing the game.
