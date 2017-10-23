Bengals' Andy Dalton: Bullied by Steelers

Dalton completed 17 of 30 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during Sunday's 29-14 loss to the Steelers. He also rushed three times for eight yards.

Hamstrung by one of the worst offensive lines in the league, Dalton was at the mercy of the Steelers' strong pass rush that applied heavy pressure all game long and totaled four sacks before the final whistle. Neither of his interceptions was completely his fault, though -- since both were tipped and fell into the hands of defenders -- but this still marks Dalton's most ineffective game since Bill Lazor took over as offensive coordinator in Week 3. The fact the Bengals tallied only one first down in the second half shows just how stagnant the offensive unit was after Pittsburgh made some adjustments at halftime. Fortunately, Dalton has a fantastic opportunity to rebound in Week 8 when the Bengals host a Colts team that's surrendered the third-most passing yards per game through Week 7.