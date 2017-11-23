LaFell (knee) returned to a full practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

LaFell is thus slated to play Sunday against the 0-10 Browns, who have surrendered 20 passing TDs to date. Only the Broncos (22), Texans (22) and Titans (21) have allowed more. That said, the veteran wideout's fantasy ceiling isn't especially high, considering he's averaging 3.4 catches for 34 yards through 10 games, to go along with two TDs.