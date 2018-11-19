LaFell (Achilles) was moved to injured reserve Monday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This move is simply a formality after LaFell was diagnosed with a season-ending Achilles rupture earlier Monday. With both Jordy Nelson (knee) and Martavis Bryant (knee) also banged up at the moment, the Raiders may need to rely heavily on tight end Jared Cook and receivers Seth Roberts and Marcell Ateman to fuel the passing game in the short term.

More News
Our Latest Stories