Glenn was suspended for one game by the Bengals on Friday.

Glenn's suspension comes for internal disciplinary reasons, for which Glenn was held out of Thursday's practice. The 30-year-old's situation could cause his time in Cincinnati to come to an end, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. With Andre Smith (knee) nursing an injury, the Bengals could be forced to slot John Jerry into the starting lineup at left tackle Week 7.