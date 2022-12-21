Pratt recorded nine tackles (two solo) and two passes defended, including one interception, in Sunday's 34-23 win over Tampa Bay.

Pratt notched his second interception of the season, plucking a deflected pass out of the air just before it hit the turf early in the fourth quarter. The 250-pound linebacker also continued to play an important role in run defense alongside Cincinnati's leading tackler Logan Wilson, who paced the team with 15 tackles Sunday. Pratt has now recorded a career-high 92 tackles and seven passes defended this season, and he's actually tied with defensive backs Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates and Eli Apple for the team's most passes defended this season. Pratt will continue to play a prominent role against New England's limited offense Week 16.