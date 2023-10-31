Pratt registers five tackles (three solo) and a nine-yard interception return in Sunday's 31-17 win over the 49ers.
Pratt's interception came late in the third quarter when the 49ers were in the redzone, with the linebacker picking off Brock Purdy on a pass intended for Elijah Mitchell in the endzone. It was the second interception of the season for Pratt, who has already tied a career-high he set in 2022. He's up to 49 tackles on the year and ranks third on the team in that category behind Logan Wilson (57) and Dax Hill (51).
