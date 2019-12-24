Play

Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Output defies snap share

Despite getting 51 snaps on offense, good for a 57 percent share, Bernard had just two carries for three yards and two catches for 12 yards in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

Joe Mixon came into the game dealing with the stomach flu, suggesting to some that Bernard might get a little more work. But while he was on the field more often, the Bengals still didn't turn to Bernard, whose disappointing season continues.

