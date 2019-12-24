Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Output defies snap share
Despite getting 51 snaps on offense, good for a 57 percent share, Bernard had just two carries for three yards and two catches for 12 yards in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.
Joe Mixon came into the game dealing with the stomach flu, suggesting to some that Bernard might get a little more work. But while he was on the field more often, the Bengals still didn't turn to Bernard, whose disappointing season continues.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Modest output in Week 15•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Posts 40 percent snap share•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Minimal involvement in win•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Three catches Sunday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Efficient game•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Not on injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Playoff scenarios: Who will play Week 17
Three teams have nothing to gain in the final week of the NFL season, but does that mean they'll...
-
Week 17 RB Preview: Beast factor
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 17, including how to handle the replacements.
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 WR Preview: Thinking DFS
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 17, including...
-
Week 17 QB Preview: Slimmer options
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 17, including who he's playing...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 16 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps Week 16.