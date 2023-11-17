Mixon rushed 16 times for 69 yards and brought in all five targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 34-20 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

Mixon was the most consistently productive member of a notably short-handed offense, posting his third-highest rushing yardage total of the season while also scoring his first receiving touchdown since Week 9 of last season on a four-yard grab just past the midway point of the second quarter. That throw came from Joe Burrow, who suffered a wrist injury on the play that forced him from the contest for the remainder of the night. With Burrow's status for a Week 12 contest against the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 26 now in doubt, Mixon's already pivotal role in Cincinnati's offense could expand further if the star quarterback remains sidelined for that game.