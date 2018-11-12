Walton did not record a single carry or target during Sunday's 51-14 loss to the Saints.

Walton saw only two offensive snaps during the Week 10 loss. With both Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard healthy for the first time since Week 2, Walton no longer appears to possess a notable role in Cincinnati's offense. The rookie fourth-round pick is expected to see most of his snaps on special teams going forward.