Boyd (finger) caught all five of his targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-23 win over Tampa Bay.

Boyd technically didn't miss last week's contest, but he might as well have from a fantasy perspective when he was forced to exit the game on Cincinnati's first drive. The veteran wideout returned in style, producing his fifth touchdown of the season. Excluding last week's aberration, the 28-year-old is averaging 3.9 receptions and 53.1 receiving yards per game in 2022, providing a high floor for fantasy managers in deeper formats. Boyd and the Bengals will head to New England to take on the Patriots on Saturday.