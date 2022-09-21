Boyd caught both of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Boyd operated as the Bengals' No. 3 wideout, playing on 81 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Unfortunately, the veteran's high snap percentage didn't lead to much in the way of production on a day when the offense struggled to sustain drives and Joe Burrow threw for just 199 yards. There will be better days ahead for Boyd, but the 27-year-old will likely find it difficult to produce consistently for fantasy purposes. Boyd and the rest of Cincinnati's offense will look to right the ship when they visit the Jets in Week 3.