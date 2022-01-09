Boyd is active for Sunday's game against the Browns, but he wasn't participating in drills during pregame warmups and may only be available as an emergency depth option at receiver, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Cincinnati is already holding out three key starters on offense in Joe Burrow (knee), Joe Mixon (reserve/COVID-19 list) and Tee Higgins (healthy inactive), and Boyd and top tight end C.J. Uzomah also appear likely to have limited roles Sunday, despite being active. Since the Bengals don't have much on the line Sunday in terms of playoff position, escaping the contest without any injuries to regular starters looks like the team's top priority. Ja'Marr Chase was warming up with the Bengals' starters, but he appears likely to check out of the game as soon as he gets the 12 yards he needs to establish the franchise single-season receiving record. If Chase and Boyd are both on the sideline along with Higgins for much of the day, the Bengals would lean on Trenton Irwin, Stanley Morgan, Mike Thomas and Trent Taylor as its main options at receiver.