Jackson (toe) practiced without limitations Thursday and is in line to play Sunday against the Browns, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Jackson normally provides depth to the Bengals secondary, but with Darqueze Dennard battling a knee injury, he could see an even higher snap count. Still, the second-year pro has accrued 14 tackles, one sack, seven pass breakups and one interception return in his limited role. If Dennard is unable to play, see Jackson as a high-risk, high reward and cheap option for Week 12.