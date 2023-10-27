Diggs secured nine of 12 targets for 70 yards in the Bills' 24-18 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Diggs tied with Gabe Davis for the team lead in receptions and targets while checking in third in receiving yards. The star wideout wasn't able to get into the end zone for only the second time in five games, but his catch total was his second highest of the campaign. Diggs has also now logged double-digit targets in four consecutive contests heading into a big Week 9 road showdown against the Bengals on Sunday night, Nov. 5.