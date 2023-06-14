Bills coach Sean McDermott said following Wednesday's minicamp practice, which Diggs attended, that the situation between the player and the team is "resolved" and that McDermott was the one who excused Diggs from Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reports.

Diggs participated in individual but not team drills Wednesday, though it sounds like there's not an injury in play here and the constituents are at least trying to move past whatever has been stuck in Diggs' craw. Since Diggs, McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen have all been pretty mum about the details, we can only assume at this point that Diggs is still upset over his decreased usage in the second half of last season and/or the team's dud of a playoff performance in a loss against the Bengals. That all said, it sounds like everyone involved at least hopes to hit the ground running once training camp rolls around in July. Should that happen, Diggs will once again be one of the top receivers off the board in almost any fantasy draft.