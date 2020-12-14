Diggs hauled in 10 passes (14 targets) for 130 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-15 win over Pittsburgh.

Diggs consistently beat his assignments and got open quickly so that Josh Allen could unload the ball against an aggresive Steelers unit. The star wideout put his agility on display in the third quarter when he ran a crisp post route that left the opposing corner on the ground before taking it to the house for his fifth touchdown of the season. Diggs' monster performance put him at 100 receptions and 1,167 yards through just 13 games. To put that into perspective, the 26-year-old was only able to reach 100 catches and 1,000 yards in the same season just once in his five years with the Vikings, and it took him all of 15 games to accomplish the feat. The Bills will take on the Broncos' seventh-ranked pass defense on a Saturday holiday special, but Diggs was able to abuse the Steelers' second-ranked air defense Sunday, so his status as an elite fantasy asset shouldn't be questioned this season.