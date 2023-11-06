Diggs brought in six of seven targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 24-18 loss to the Bengals on Sunday night. He also caught a two-point conversion pass.

Diggs led the team in receiving yards and also gave the Bills a glimmer of hope with a 17-yard touchdown grab with 3:32 remaining and subsequent two-point conversion catch. The perennial Pro Bowler has a solid 21-214-2 line on 31 targets in the three contests since his four-game streak of 100-yard efforts was snapped, and he'll draw a potentially favorable matchup against the Broncos in a Week 10 Monday night home battle on Nov. 13.