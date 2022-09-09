Diggs brought in eight of nine targets for 122 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 31-10 win over the Rams on Thursday night.

Diggs' near-perfect opening night was punctuated by a 53-yard touchdown grab down the right side of the field in the fourth quarter that served as the final score of the night. Diggs flew by Jalen Ramsey on a play where the star cornerback appeared to be expecting deep help, a microcosm of a night where almost everything went right for Buffalo. Diggs' reception, yardage and target totals were all team highs, affording him no shortage of momentum going into a Week 2 home battle against the Titans on Monday night, Sept. 19.