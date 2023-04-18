General manager Brandon Beane confirmed Diggs didn't report for the start of the Bills' offseason workout program Monday, according to Matt Parrino of New York Upstate.

It's important to note that these workouts are voluntary, but even Josh Allen is in attendance, and it's always notable when a potentially disgruntled star player chooses not to attend. Diggs has posted cryptic tweets this offseason after showing his frustration following the Bills' divisional round loss to the Bengals in the playoffs last season. However, he just signed a four-year extension through 2027 with Buffalo last offseason. There's been no indication that the Bills plan to trade their star wideout.