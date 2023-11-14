Diggs secured three of five targets for 34 yards in the Bills' 24-22 loss to the Broncos on Monday night.

Diggs was second in receptions and targets and third in receiving yards for the Bills on the night, an unfamiliar position for the typically prolific wideout. The three figures were also season lows for Diggs, who'd been on an upward trajectory yardage-wise heading into the contest with 70- and 86-yard tallies in Weeks 9 and 10. Diggs will aim to bounce back in a Week 11 rematch against a Jets team that he posted a 10-102-1 line on in a Week 1 overtime loss.