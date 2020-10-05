Diggs caught six of seven targets for 115 yards during Sunday's 30-23 win over the Raiders.

Diggs led the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards while averaging a healthy 19.2 yards per reception. He came through with a season-high gain of 49 yards and continues to build an excellent rapport with ascending quarterback Josh Allen. Diggs is now on pace for over 1,600 yards through four games and will look to continue his excellent season in another favorable matchup next Sunday against the Titans.