Bass was 1-for-2 on field-goal tries and made both of his extra-point attempts in Monday's loss to the Chiefs.

The miss was on a 52-yarder to end the half and was wide enough right to say the golfer's equivalent would be pushing a drive all the way over to the other fairway. The rookie was true on his other three attempts, which all in all isn't too bad on a chilly, misty day, Bass's first experience with Buffalo's sometimes inclement weather. After six weeks, Bass sits in a tie for 23rd in fantasy kicker scoring with 36 points. Part of that is due to the team's 73.9 red-zone touchdown percentage.