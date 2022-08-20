Okwuegbunam played the entirety of Denver's preseason game against Buffalo on Saturday, logging four catches for 32 yards on five targets.

Coach Nathaniel Hackett said afterward that Okwuegbunam "needs reps," indicating some sort of dissatisfaction. By all accounts Okwuegbunam has made big plays consistently in Broncos training camp, so it's not clear why Hackett is playing mind games or what end he thinks he's working toward, but just as any other time he's ever played Okwuegbunam drew usage and played well against the Bills. It would be odd for Hackett to antagonize what might be his best big-play threat on offense, but for now that appears to be the situation.