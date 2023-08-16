Sutton (undisclosed) participated in Wednesday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Sutton worked out on a side field during Monday's practice, but he's back in action Wednesday, with DiLalla noting that the wideout has been having a strong training camp. As the coming season approaches, Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Marvin Mims are slated to lead Denver's WR corps. On the heels of a 2022 campaign in which he logged a 64-829-2 line on 109 targets in 15 contests, Sutton's fantasy upside in 2023 hinges largely on starting QB Russell Wilson engineering a bounce-back campaign.