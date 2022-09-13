Sutton caught four of seven targets for 72 yards in Monday's 17-16 loss to Seattle.

Sutton had just one catch for 30 yards on two targets as the Broncos took a 17-13 deficit into the locker room, but he was more involved in the second half as Russell Wilson started to look downfield more often. Both Sutton and Jerry Jeudy caught four of seven targets, but running back Javonte Williams saw the most volume in the passing game with 11 catches for 65 yards on 12 targets. Sutton doesn't look like the clear top weapon in Seattle's passing game, but the 6-foot-4 receiver should serve as a key target for Wilson on a weekly basis, including Week 2 against the Texans.