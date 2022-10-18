Sutton recorded two receptions on three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers.

Sutton entered the game having seen a minimum of seven targets, though he failed to reach half that mark in Monday's loss. Unsurprisingly, he also posted season-low marks in receptions and yards in a generally poor performance. While it's likely a safe bet that Sutton will bounce back in Week 7 against the Jets, the current state of Denver's offense makes it difficult to rely upon any player to consistently produce.