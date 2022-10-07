Sutton secured five of 11 targets for 74 yards in the Broncos' 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts on Thursday night.

Sutton's reception, receiving yardage and target totals led the Broncos on the night, but what would have been his most critical catch, a would-be game-winning touchdown grab in overtime on fourth down, didn't materialize. Sutton has demonstrated plenty of early chemistry with Russell Wilson, however, having drawn 47 targets through five games and parlaying them into a 29-417-1 line. Sutton and the rest of the air attack will look to finally get in sync during the extra time afforded them ahead of a Week 6 Monday night road divisional showdown versus the Chargers on Oct. 17.