Broncos' Drew Lock: Serviceable in HOF Game win
Lock completed seven of 11 pass attempts for 34 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Broncos' 14-10 preseason win over the Falcons on Thursday. He also rushed once for six yards.
The rookie entered the contest with 13:49 left in the second quarter and misfired on his first three attempts before hitting Nick Williams for his first completion. Lock ended up connecting on six of his subsequent seven attempts as well, but he averaged a meager 3.1 yards per attempt. Lock also took two sacks in what was a middling performance overall, but the second-round pick at least got plenty of work in. Given that he's considered a high-upside prospect that nevertheless still needs a fair amount of seasoning, Lock figures to be in for another extended audition against the Seahawks in Broncos' second exhibition.
