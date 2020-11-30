Hinton reverted to the Broncos' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Hinton was officially elevated to the Broncos' active roster Sunday morning as an emergency starting quarterback option. Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 during the practice week, while Denver's other options at the position were ruled out for Week 12 as high-risk close contacts. Having gone without game experience at QB since 2018 during his time at Wake Forest -- and more recently joining Denver's practice squad as a wide receiver Nov. 4 -- Hinton struggled in completing just one of nine attempts against the Saints on Sunday, committing a pair of interceptions.