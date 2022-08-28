Cooper didn't play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Bears, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After splitting time between the Raiders and Cowboys since he was selected in the first round of the 2015 Draft, Cooper found himself with a new organization when the latter dealt him to Cleveland back in March. The question of who would be throwing Cooper passes Week 1 was settled when the length of Deshaun Watson's suspension was finalized Aug. 18, meaning Jacoby Brissett will be the Browns' starting quarterback from Weeks 1-12. Still, Cooper doesn't have a ton of competition for targets, with Donovan Peoples-Jones and rookie third-rounder David Bell the next players up at wide receiver. Considering he's averaged nearly 129 targets per 17 games played as a pro, Cooper is a candidate to reach the century mark in the category for the seventh time in his career.