Hooper (appendix) won't play Sunday against the Raiders, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Hooper underwent an appendectomy last Friday, so it's not surprising that he's slated to miss his second straight. The Browns are on bye in Week 9, so Hooper seems to have a good shot to return to action for the team's Nov. 15 contest against the Texans. In his continued absence, Harrison Bryant and David Njoku will head the Browns' Week 8 tight end corps.
