Johnson had eight carries for 32 yards and caught his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Colts.

Twenty-eight of Johnson's 32 yards came on one carry, but it was at an important time. The Browns were nursing a one-score lead and faced a third down with a little more than two minutes remaining when Johnson's run gave them a first down and put them in position for an eventual insurance field goal. Johnson moved up to second on the depth chart behind Kareem Hunt, as the Browns cope with the loss to Nick Chubb. Coming off a 95-yard effort in Week 4, Johnson had cache heading into Week 5, particularly with Hunt limited at practices leading up to the game. Indianapolis' stout defense against the run -- they entered allowing 77.0 yards per game, fourth in the NFL -- bottled up Cleveland's ground game, which forced more from the passing game.