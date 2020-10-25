Bryant caught four of five targets for 56 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-34 win over the Bengals.

Bryant took advantage of the extra opportunities created by Austin Hooper's (appendix) absence. He scored a three-yard touchdown to tie the game at 10 apiece in the second quarter, then tied it up at 17-all with a six-yard score in the third. With Hooper's appendectomy expected to keep him out through the Week 9 bye, Hooper and the disgruntled David Njoku, who also caught a touchdown, are both poised to keep playing expanded roles at tight end against the Raiders in Week 8.