Flacco signed a one-year contract with the Browns on Thursday.

The move comes as no surprise, given that head coach Kevin Stefanski announced after the Browns' 31-27 win over the Jaguars in Week 14 that Flacco would remain the team's starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Prior to his last two starts for Cleveland, Flacco was elevated from the practice squad, but now that he's officially on the active roster, no such transaction will be required in advance of Sunday's game against the Bears. According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Flacco's deal includes a base salary of $370,800 and incentives worth up to $4.05 million based on how many wins he records as the Browns' starter.