Flacco has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Browns ahead of Week 15 action, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The move comes as no surprise, given that coach Kevin Stefanski announced after the Browns' 31-27 win over the Jaguars in Week 14 that Flacco would remain the team's starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. Prior to his last two starts for Cleveland, Flacco was elevated from the practice squad, but now that he's officially on the active roster, no such transaction will be required in advance of Sunday's game against the Bears.