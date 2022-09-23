Hunt rushed 12 times for 47 yards and brought in three of four targets for 14 yards in the Browns' 29-17 win over the Steelers on Thursday night.

As customary, Hunt was the ideal complement to lead back Nick Chubb, offering the latter a breather on occasion and also contributing in the passing game with the third-most receptions on the team. Hunt has no fewer than 11 carries and has recorded multiple receptions in the Browns' first three games, a reliable workload that can afford him some fantasy success with enough touchdown equity. The veteran back will look to continue building on his successful start versus the Falcons in a Week 4 road battle a week from Sunday.