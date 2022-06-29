Hunt said Wednesday that he feels "100 percent" healthy and that there is nothing bothering him physically heading into Cleveland's training camp starting July 27, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hunt battled multiple injuries that limited him to just eight games in 2021, including a torn calf and separate ankle issue. The No. 2 running back still managed to accumulate 560 yards on 100 total touches in a crowded position group consisting of Nick Chubb, D'Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton. Hunt is heading into the final year of his current contract with the Browns and he hopes to sign an extension with the team before the start of this coming season, according to Petrak. The 26-year-old has been a very effective complementary back during his three-year tenure with the Browns, but the team's difficult cap situation moving forward may complicate any extension talks this offseason.