Hunt rushed the ball 10 times for 27 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jaguars.

Hunt continued to split the backfield evenly with Jerome Ford, though he was the far less efficient back. Nevertheless, he continues to maintain the goal-line role in the Cleveland offense, as he managed a four-yard trip to the end zone to highlight his performance against the Jaguars. Hunt now has seven touchdowns on the season, all of which have come in the Browns' last nine games.