Hunt remains in Cleveland's plans despite a surplus of running backs, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The Browns' selection of Jerome Ford in the fifth round of the 2022 draft set off speculation about the crowded running back room and how the team would accommodate the depth. The first thoughts were that Hunt or D'Ernest Johnson could be moved -- Hunt's in the final year of a deal and Johnson's tendered. However, there was a lot of Hunt and Nick Chubb on the field together during OTAs, suggesting the offense could feature them together more this season.