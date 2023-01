Emerson had four tackles and two passes defensed in a 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 18.

The Browns drafted a good one when they selected Emerson in the third round of the 2022 draft. The rookie appeared in all 17 games, tied for the lead among team cornerbacks with 15 passes defensed and graded out as the best in coverage, per Pro Football Focus. He'll resume his role in the rotation next season.