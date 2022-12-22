Garrett (illness) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's game against the Saints after he returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Garrett and running back Nick Chubb (foot) both missed the Browns' first two days of practice this week, and even though neither took full reps Thursday, the team saw enough to clear the two standout players heading into the weekend. In the matchup with the Saints, Garrett will be taking aim at what could be battered offensive line. New Orleans placed starting right guard Cesar Ruiz (foot) on injured reserve earlier this week, and starting left guard Andrus Peat (illness) is iffy for Saturday's game after not practicing Thursday.