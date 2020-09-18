Beckham brought in four of six targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' 35-30 win over the Bengals on Thursday.

Beckham led the Browns in receptions, receiving yardage and targets on his way to an appreciably better performance than his Week 1 dud where he mustered just a 30.0 percent catch rate on 10 targets. The highlight of the former Pro Bowler's night came on a 43-yard touchdown grab that initially bounced off Beckham's facemask before landing in his hands for the score. While the final line wasn't spectacular by the veteran's past standards, it's certainly one that offers fantasy managers some optimism ahead of a Week 3 home matchup for the Browns against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Sept. 27.