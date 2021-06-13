Browns teammate Jarvis Landry, said Saturday that he believes Beckham is fully recovered from the torn ACL he sustained Oct. 25, ESPN.com reports. "Man, he looked amazing," Landry said of Beckham, who took part in Landry's charity softball event over the weekend in Eastlake, Ohio. "I can't wait for you guys to see him. I can't wait for him to get back out there. He's in fantastic shape and he's ready to go. He's only what, 6½ months [beyond surgery], and he's already doing some things that will blow your mind away."

Beckham's participation in the softball event shouldn't necessarily be taken as evidence that he's back to 100 percent following surgery on his left knee, but Landry's comments about his fellow wideout more specifically referred to how Beckham looked in workouts hosted by Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield this past week in Austin, Texas. "He ran a post route, sticking off the same injured leg and exploding out of it, then going up, jumping off that same leg and making a catch, doing his thing -- what he does with one hand," Landry said. "You sit back and you're like, 'Wait. He's even better than he was last year." Beckham is expected to be in attendance for the start of the Browns' minicamp program this week, and if Landry's rave reviews are any indication, the 28-year-old will likely face few restrictions, if any, during practices.