Beckham (knee) could be ready for the start of training camp, according to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Cabot used the term "freak of nature" when discussing Beckham's quick recovery from Nov. 10 surgery on a torn ACL. The wideout even took part in June minicamp, so while the Browns could still opt for a cautious approach throughout training camp and the preseason, it sounds like Beckham is well on his way to suiting up for Week 1 at Kansas City.