Browns' Randall Telfer: Suffers eye injury
Telfer injured his eye Sunday against the Lions and is questionable to return, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Telfer's main role is as a run blocker for the Browns, so he shouldn't be considered for fantasy lineups. However, that leaves just David Njoku and Seth DeValve to pick up the tight end duties until Telfer can return.
