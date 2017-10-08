Louis will draw the start in place of Kenny Britt (knee/groin) for Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

After getting targeted just five times in the first two games of the season, Louis has racked up 15 targets over his last two games, with a season-high nine in the Week 4 matchup against Cincinnati. Compared to all other Cleveland receivers, Louis has the second-most snaps at 161, trailing only Britt, who is inactive for the contest. Louis and Rashard Higgins are now in line to start and see increased volume Sunday against the Jets, who have allowed five touchdowns and 41 receptions to opposing wideouts in four games this season. Look for tight ends Seth DeValve and David Njoku to also have a role in the passing game.