Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Nursing knee injury
Nelson has been held out of practice with a knee injury, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports
Nelson was unable to play in Friday's preseason opener but it's unclear how long he's been battling the injury. The 22-year-old was a fourth-round pick in April's draft and figures to begin the season as a depth edge rusher for the Buccaneers, if healthy.
